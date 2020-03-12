Charles E. Cowan

Charles Edward Cowan, 70, was born on October 24, 1949 to the late Tom and Mary Lee Green-Cowan in Ripley, MS. He departed his earthly life on March 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Allene Cowan; three sons: Charles Gallando (Jeannie) Cowan and Cedric Gerardo (Jennifer) Cowan both of Ripley, MS, and Antwan Carter of LA; daughter, Michelle Carter of New Albany, MS; two sisters: Virginia Smith and Mary McBee of Milwaukee, WI; three brothers: Thomas R. (Louise) Cowan of Potts Camp, MS, Ricky (Vanessa) Cowan of Ripley, MS and Clem (Michelle) Cowan of Hattiesburg, MS; sisters-in-laws: Shirley Sanders of Batesville, MS, Birdie Rutherford and Jewelene Garner of Hickory Flat, MS and Reola (Robert) of Grand Rapids, MI; brother-in-law: James Howard Sanders of Grand Rapids, MI; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Paul UMC in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

