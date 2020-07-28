HOLLY SPRINGS -- Mr. Marquese Peair Cowan, 30, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Holly Springs in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday August 2, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery . Visitation will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Cottrell Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

