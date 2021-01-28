Barbara Cowley, 77, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden.

