Jimmy Douglas Cowley, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on what would've been his mother's 110th birthday. He was born to the late Thomas Lee Cowley and Bessie Brown Cowley on March 19, 1942 on the family farm in the Pearce Chapel Community, where he lived and farmed his entire life. Jimmy was a graduate of Smithville High School and married the former Anita Ausborn in 1960. He worked at Scribner Equipment Company in Amory and worked for 13 years for Amory Butane. Jimmy retired from the Mississippi State Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector after a longtime career where he worked all over North Mississippi. In 1968, Jimmy planted the pecan orchard. As the orchard began to grow, so did the landmark it would become as well. Jimmy took great pride in producing top quality pecans to his customers from all over the country. He enjoyed the many friends he made along the way. Jimmy also enjoyed raising cattle on the farm. He had a love for antique cars, especially his 1955 Ford Thunderbird. He was proud to have helped Connie, Mark and Chris each restore their own1966 Ford Mustangs. Jimmy was also a longtime member of Pearce Chapel Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Trustee. He loved the Lord, his friends and neighbors and most importantly his family, especially his grandchildren. Jimmy was a kind, humble and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew, respected and loved him. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Anita Ausborn Cowley; sons, Connie Cowley (Melissa), Amory, Mark Cowley, Atlanta and Chris Cowley (Cindy), Smithville; brother, Sidney Brown Cowley (Betty) Cary, NC; grandchildren, Kaylin Schneider (Matt) of Sacile, Italy; Bryce Cowley, Amory, Todd Cowley and Lori Beth Cowley of Smithville; a soon to be great grandchild, Baby Schneider; nieces, Melissa Watkins (Robert) of Apex, NC and Melinda Cowley of Cary, NC. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother in law and father in law, Ollie and Mattie Rose Hadaway Ausborn; niece, Amanda Rose Robison Mullins. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Pearce Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pearce Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Moffett, Dwight Minor, Doug Stevens, Kenny Summerford, Barney Vann and Richard Holcomb. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Bost, Gene Williams, Jimmy Ables, Ricky Robison and Mike Holloway. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-8 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Mr. Cowley will lie in state at the church on Friday morning from 10 AM until the service time at 11 AM. Donations may be given to the Pearce Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
