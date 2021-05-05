James Cowley Jr., 48, passed away Monday, May 03, 2021, at his home in Plantersville. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 @ 3:00p.m. at Hopewell M. B. Church Belden. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

