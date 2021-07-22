Katrina Denise "Mookie" Cowley was born on March 26, 1992 unto her parents Tyrus Cowley and Lynette Berry. She professed her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age. From 1998 - 2008, she attended Itawamba Agriculture High School and later furthered her education by enrolling in Job Corps where she recieved her high school diploma and earned her CNA license and was employed as an assistant in an assisted living home. Katrina had a passion and love for children and worked at Giggles N' Grin Daycare in Tupelo, MS until her death. She leaves to cherish her memories her father Tyrus (Bridgett) Cowley of Dorsey, MS and mother Lynette (Jeff) Berry of Tupelo, MS; her sisters Ericka D. Cowley and Shalala D. Cowley of Fulton, MS; grandparents Stella and Clinton Cowley of Dorsey, MS; uncles Clinton Cowley, Jr., Kevin Cowley and Avery Cowley, all of Dorsey, MS; cousins Averiunna A. Cowley and Ja'Quan A. Cowley, both of Fulton, MS and Joseph A. Cowley of Tupelo, MS; her special godchildren: Karson, Dallas, Jeremiah, and Jhalyah; special cousins Gregory Shumpert, Shantaz Shumpert and Desarae Shumpert, all of Dorsey, MS and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents Judy Chandler, Bennie Moore. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 at Pine Grove M.B. Church in Fulton, MS. Walk-thru Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
