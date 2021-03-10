Thelbert Randall Cowley, 55, died on February 21, 2021. He is survived by his siblings: Iris Cowley Cummings (Ronnie) of West, MS, David Cowley of Saltillo, and Harold Cowley (Dawn) of Priceville, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harold Cowley and Nanrue Elizabeth Easterling Cowley, and his sister, Cynthia Jean Cowley. A private family memorial service is planned for the weekend of March 13014, 2021.

