Lemmie D. Cowsert, 89, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00pm until service time Burial will follow at Old Cooke Cemetery.

