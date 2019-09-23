Marilyn Terry Cowsert, 80 of Bruce,Mississippi departed for Glory on Monday,September 23, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany, Mississippi. She was born in Big Creek, Mississippi on September 26, 1938 to the late George Edward Miller and Jesse Lee Wooten Miller. Marilyn was a member of Mt.Tabor Baptist Church where she worshipped her Lord and Savior. Marilyn worked for the Kellwood Company for many years before transitioning into her role as a dietary assistant with the Grenada Lake Medical Center. She leaves behind Daughters; Debbie Terry Smith and Treva Terry Logan; Sisters, Norma (Steve) Winter and Elizabeth (John Lee) VanHorn; 4 Grand Children; Nathan Terry, Scott Smith, Stacey Montgomery, and Tasha Sutherland;8 Great Grand Children. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. A funeral service remembering Marilyn's life will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home ,with Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt.Tabor Cemetery in Big Creek. John Wayne VanHorn, Kaden Montgomery, Kaleb Montgomery, Lance VanHorn, Steve Winter, and Tyler Smith will serve the family as pallbearers; Scott Smith and Tommy Montgomery will serve the family as honorary pallbearers. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve Marilyn's family in making arrangements remembering her life. Online condolences may be made at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
81°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 23, 2019 @ 6:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.