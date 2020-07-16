Billie Cox, age 87 was born July 28, 1932 to the late William McKenzie and the late Annie Mae McKenzie. She departed this life on July 13, 2020 in Ashland, MS. She was a housewife and loved laughing and talking with family and her friends. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons: James McKenzie of Ashland, MS and Melvin Spight of Ripley, MS. Two daughters: Charlotte McKenzie of Ripley, MS and Lee Ann McKenzie of Corinth, MS. Thirteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saints Rest Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
