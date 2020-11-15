Bobby Dale Cox, 70, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. He was born August 2, 1950, to Otis and Bill T Cox. Bobby enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a graduate of the Jumpertown Class of 1968. He was a member of Carolina United Methodist Church. He loved listening to and singing Southern Gospel Music. However, the highlight of his life was spending time with his family. There will be a Private Celebration of Life at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Estes and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Jumpertown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Cox; one son, Tracy Cox (Mitzi); one daughter, Brandi Lambert (Trey); one sister, Pam Meek (Dennis); one grandson, Levi Cox; two granddaughters, Lindsey Ward (Alex), and Gracy Lambert; one great-granddaughter, Marley Kate Ward; two nephews, Brad Green, and Jake Meek (Maria); and one niece, Murphy Snider (Corban). He is preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Barbara Dale Cox. Pallbearers are Terry Cox, Rudy Cox, Barry Cox, Ronny Davis, Joey Pittman, Wayne Cox, Miles Cox, and Tim Cox. Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Tollison, Archie Dean Smith, Mike Hickey, Charles Cartwright, and Hannon Ray. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
