Brenda Kay Hamilton Cox, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1946 to the late Clifford Hamilton and the late Florence Frazier Hamilton. She was a cafeteria worker at Dorsey Elementary for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being around her family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm until service time. Burial will be at Ballardsville Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Bobby Gene Cox; children: Norman (Deborah) Cox, Shannon Cox, Tommy (Anna) Cox; grandchildren: Amanda (Jonathan) Franklin, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox, Bridget (Phillip) Keef; great-grandchildren: Nora James Franklin, Jackson Wade Franklin, Lane Tipton, Clay Tipton, Bailey Keef, Tucker Keef; brothers: Royce Hamilton and Charles (Linda) Hamilton; twin-sister, Linda Davis, and sister, Connie (Bobby) Robinson; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shawn Tipton, brothers: James Hamilton and Pete Hamilton Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com08/04/
