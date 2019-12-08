Charles David Cox, 70 died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Aberdeen, MS to Charlie and Nora Pate Cox. He was retired as an engineer and was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam. Services will be Monday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Nail and Bro. J.B. Burns officiating. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery, Corinth, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sister-Gayle Griffin (Hoyt) of Belmont; his brother-Richard Cox (Barbara) of Owens Crossroads, AL; two half-sisters-Denise Duggar of Guyton, GA and Lynn Duggar of Vidala, GA; one half-brother-Bud Duggar (Sjana) of Quitman, MS and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded his sister-Jane Lyons and his parents. Pallbearers will be Keith Griffin, Jason Garner, Robert Sewell, Wade Cox, Harold Wilson and Bud Duggar. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the charity of your choice.
