Dorothy L, Cox, age 61, was born on April 29, 1960, in Ripley, MS. She departed this life on January 28, 2022. She was known by family and friends as "Doris". She loved people and found great joy in assisting with the care of young children. She loved going to church and was an active member of Terry Street COC. She attended school in Ripley, MS but due to medical issues she was not able to complete her education. She is survived by her sisters: Frankie Colom of Columbus, MS, Laura Cox and Lora Cox both of Ripley, MS, and Tonya (Lamont) Peterson of Tiplersville, MS. Brothers: Rickey Cox of Ripley, MS, Calvin Cox of Baldwin, MS and Michael Cox of Corinth, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, no viewing from 4p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11am, at Terry Street COC. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

