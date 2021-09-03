Dr. Natravis Ramon Cox was born to Reverend Charles and Lynda Cox Kirksey on October 16, 1974 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He grew up in the Pine Grove Community, attended Shannon High School and became a member of the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. After graduating from Shannon High School, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He obtained a Master's Degree in Public Health from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended medical school at Howard University where he established life-long friendships with Doctors Dzifaa Lotsu, Denyce Nichols, Darrel Gray and Owais Hassan. He matched into the prestigious University of Chicago Medical Center where he completed Internal Medicine Residency Training in 2009. He then trained in Gastroenterology at Duke University becoming a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist. At Duke, Travis was known as a friend and confidant to all. Dr. Cox was a favorite amongst office staff, nursing staff, colleagues and was known for his kindness and generosity. After graduation, he developed a unique practice that allowed him to see patients in Shreveport, Louisiana while also presiding care as a travel-base gastroenterologist for cities in need. Despite the long and often grueling hours, Travis maintained his passion for food, travel, architecture, real estate and music. Dr. Cox valued his friendships deeply, often traveling the country and world with his friends and brother, Taurean. Dr. Natravis Cox's life will be forever cherished and remembered by his family. He is survived by his loving mother Lynda Cox Hersey and step-father, Steven Hersey from Shannon, MS, his loving father, Rev. Charles Cox, Shannon, Mississippi, two brothers: Elder Malcolm Cox, Tupelo, Mississippi, Taurean Cox, New York, New York, and sisters: Farrah Cox, Letesha Mckinney (Armund), Five step-sisters and brothers: Crystal Smith (Reginald), Ashley Gunn (William), Steven, Jr. (Shaundraya), Maya Hersey, Mitra Hersey (Catina). His grandmother, Pauline Goree, Shannon, MS and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His loving network also includes very special friends, Dr. Dzifaa and wife, Adamma Lotsu, Dr. Lisa Jones, Dr. Darrell Gray, II, Dr. Elvin Hardy, Dr. Denyce Nichols, and the late Dr. Owais Hassan. A service celebrating Dr. Cox's Life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Whitehill MB Church with his brother, Elder Malcolm Cox and Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery south of Shannon. Visitation will be from Noon-service time at the White Hill MB. Church, 1967 S. Eason Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. The family ask that donations in memorial of Dr. Cox be made to the Travis Cox Scholarship Fund 126 County Road 130, Shannon, MS 38868. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.
