Smithville-Edna Earl Franklin Cox, 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1939 in Sulligent, Alabama to Mathis and Lily Mae Rogers Franklin. Edna graduated from Sulligent High School and began working as a dietary aide for Gilmore Memorial Hospital, where she worked for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of Smithville Methodist Church and dearly loved her church family. Edna married Richard Cox on November 11, 1993. A sweet, loveable lady, Edna never met a stranger. She was passionate about the programs "Keep Monroe County Beautiful" as well as "Keep America Beautiful." Edna was dedicated to her community and was known for her generosity. She loved spending time with her family and cooking a Sunday spread of food, as well as taking her family out to eat at restaurants. When she was able, she enjoyed traveling around the country. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and cooking. Edna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Edna is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Cox, of Smithville; sons, Tim Knight (Elaine), Terry Knight (Staci) both of Splunge Community; grandchildren, Brittany Gray (Tyler), Jordan Jernigan (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Bracey and Mekayla Gray; brother, O'Neal Franklin (Carolyn), Guin, AL; and nieces and nephews, Teresa Blalock (Terry), their children Austin and A.J., Danny Franklin and his children, Anthony and Grant, Denise Rawls (Terry), and their children, Brittany, Dylan, and Terren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie and Mackey Franklin. A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville, MS with Bro. Dale Whitlock and Bro. Charles Coggins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smithville Methodist Church, 60001 Gum St, Smithville, MS 38870 The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lifeline Companions for the extraordinary care they provided to Edna.
