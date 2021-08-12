"She was more precious than Rubies: And all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared to her." Elzie Dee (Martin) Cox, age 82, of New Albany, MS died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born February 23, 1939 in Water Valley, MS to the late Mrs. Kate Mitchell Martin. Dee graduated from WVHS in 1957, received BS in Business Education & BA in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), was a member of Phi Gamma Nu & Phi Beta Lambda Honorary Business fraternities. She was also a graduate of Patricia Stevens School of Modeling, Memphis, Tennessee. After finishing her education, she embarked on her teaching career at West Memphis, AR High School; Oakland, MS. High School; Sledge, MS. Elementary School, Smithville, Elementary School, and Water Valley Elementary School. Dee was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and Ladies Bible class teacher. Member and Officer of Water Valley Pilot Club and sponsor of Girl's Anchor Club. Member and officer of Town and Country Garden Club and Rook Club, member of Ladies Red Hat Club, and Water Valley Ambassador. She dearly loved God, her husband Bobby; her children, grandchildren, and her church family. She liked the Ole Miss Rebels and reading the Bible, Max Lucado, David Jeremiah, and John Grisham in that order. She lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and was a living example of the verse in Proverbs 31:30, Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth The Lord, she shall be praised." Visitation is planned for Monday, August 9, 2021, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Brandon Winters officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. She leaves her loving husband of 58 years, Bobby Joe Cox, Sr; one son, Joe Cox (Sherri); two Daughters, Dee Ann Doom (Colt), and Callie Smithey (Chris) all of New Albany, MS; four Grandsons, Kagan Doom (Alyssa), Mitch Doom (Johanna) of Jackson, MS., Tyler Cox, Cooper Cox, Ripley, MS; Two Granddaughters, Carlisle and Catelyn Smithey both of New Albany, MS; one sister, Polly Reed, of Water Valley, MS; also Nieces; Lou Ann Holt (Jerry) Water Valley, MS., Carrie Creedon (Jerry) of Hampton, VA., Terry Martin, Naples, FL., and one nephew, Al Reed (Suzanne) of Water Valley, MS. She was preceded in death by; her mother, Mrs. Kate Mitchell Martin; three sisters, Edith Lou Tutor, Flora M. Cole, Margaret Orf ; one brother, Harry Franklin Martin; two nieces, Connie Katherine Walker, and Amy Martin; and One nephew, George Mitchell Martin.
