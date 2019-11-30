RIPLEY, MS -- Eugene Cox, 68, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday December 2, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM: at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.
