RIPLEY, MS -- Eugene Cox, 68, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday December 2, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM: at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.