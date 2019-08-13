RIPLEY, MS -- Glenda Faye Floyd Cox, 63, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday August 14, 2019 10:00 AM at Turner's Chapel. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery.

