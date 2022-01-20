Hattie Irene (Bails) Cox, 89, of Ripley, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2022 in her residence. She was born February 1, 1932 in Ripley, MS, a daughter of the late Andrew Bails and Nodie Simmons Bails Cox. She was affectionately known as "Moma Tuda" to those who knew and loved her. At a young age she joined St. John MBC and later attended Moses Chapel UMC. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord, enjoyed going to church and strongly encouraged her family to live according to the Word of God. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, James A. (Sandra) Cox of Milwaukee, WI, Irene "Sis" (James) McDonald of Ripley, MS, Martella Cox, of Racine WI, Norma Jean (Loyce) Perry, Martha Rutherford all of Ripley, MS and Benny R. Cox of Huber Heights, OH. Sixteen grandchildren, and a host of loving great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; one aunt; Annette McDonald and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12p-6p with the family present from 4p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11a at St. John MBC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.