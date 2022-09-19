James Vester Cox, 88, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born August 23, 1934 to the late Henry Thomas Cox and the late Mary Emma Winningham Cox. He was the longest serving alderman for the City of Tremont, serving for 20 years in office. He enjoyed visits with his children and taking overnight trips when they were in town. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1956 after serving 4 years. Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Don Simmons and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Directors. Burial will be at Tremont Methodist Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Strickland; sons: James Wade Cox of Tremont and Dr. Thomas Dwight Cox of Orlando, FL; sister, Charlene Rhodes of Belmont; additional beloved survivors include the family of the late Christine Lann: Cindy Rhoades, Tina Pierce, Judy Hammett, Kirkland Rhoades, Kelsey Rhoades Gillespie, other children and grandchildren, Preceded in death by his parents; special friend, Christine Lann; 6 brothers, 2 sisters. Pallbearers will be Kirkland Rhoades, Jimmy Franks, Byron Cox, Robert Sewell, Jerry Grady, Harold Wilson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
