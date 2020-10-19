Jennie Buskirk Cox, 82, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. She was born in Tupelo on March 16, 1938, to Roy and Iva Arnold. She worked at the North MS Medical Center as an Operating Room Technician and later for Dr. Janice Burns. She was a longtime member of East Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed writing poetry, woodworking, making pottery and painting. Due to the COVID pandemic, services are private to the family. She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Burney (James) and Brenda Beckner all of Saltillo; one brother, Vernon Arnold (Jean of Saltillo); one sister, Gale Oswalt (James) of Shannon; 6 grandchildren, Shelley Woods (Stuart), Adrian Bradley, Jill Schubert (Rob), Michael Beckner, Misty McMurry (Cody) and Adam Burney (Kim); 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald Buskirk, Jr., her husbands, Donald Buskirk and Robert Cox; her siblings, Mary Handley, Evadell Funderburk, Nadean Caldwell, Beverly Horton and Bill Arnold; her sons-in-law, Randy Bradley and Jeff Beckner. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Adrian Bradley, Michael Beckner, Adam Burney, Rob Schubert, Cody McMurry and Jacob Bradley. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
