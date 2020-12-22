Jessie Boyd Cox, Guntown - Jessie Boyd Cox, age 72 passed away on Monday December 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking trips to the mountains with his wife and family. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda Cox, children Shane Cox (Sadie) of Guntown, Jana Cox Phifer (Chris) of Guntown, grandchildren Ty Cox, Alyssa Myhand, Jina Phifer, Cade Phifer and Paige Phifer one great grandchild Harper George. His sister Johnnie Herring of Guntown, Brenda Gentry (Danny) of Baldwyn, Peggy Burcham of Guntown and a host of special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Macie Cox, brothers James Herring and Benny Cox. Waters Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
