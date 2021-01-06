Jimmy Gene "Pappy" Cox, 77, was born on December 29, 1943 to the late Frank Richard Cox and Laddie (Maxwell) Cox Johnson. He departed this life on December 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Marcus Cox; daughter, LaKava Cox; five grandchildren and one great grandson all of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Patsy Anne Brooks and Josephine Johnson of Ripley, MS, and Brenda Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Gus Johnson of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. John Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
