John Luther Cox, age 72, entered this life on February 5, 1949, in Tippah County, MS to Willie Murray and Jamie Cox. He entered eternal life on September 17, 2021. He was baptized at an early age at Moses Chapel UMC in Ripley, MS. He received his high school diploma from Line Street School and thereafter attended College in Tennessee. He moved to Chicago, IL and then Milwaukee, WI where he lived for nearly 22 years. In the year of 1977, he joined Prince Hall, Tyre Lodge No. 8 where he remained an active member until his death. In 1998 he moved back to Ripley, MS. He leaves to remember him his loving wife Marilyn Schwartz, children: Henry Schwartz, Shannon Cox and Asheena (Fernando) Simmons. Grandchildren: Theasia Schwartz, Ashawndra Simmons, Anastasia Simmons, and his great-grandson Dennis Tribble. His siblings: Dennis (Deborah) Cox, Charlotte (Curlie) Rutherford, and Elizabeth (Paul) Shack and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September, 24, 2021 from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 3p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
