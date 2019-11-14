BENTON / TIPPAH COUNTIES -- Lavell Cox, 85, RESIDENT OF ASHLAND, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16 from 12 Noon to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery.

