Linda Joe Cox, age 69, was born February 8, 1951 to the late Edward and Virlena Carter in Ripley, MS. Linda departed this life on August 25, 2020 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Linda accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. Linda united in holy matrimony to Jimmie Gene Cox and to this union two children were born. Linda was employed at Tippah County Hospital in the dietary department until her health failed. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Jimmy Gene Cox , one son, Marcus Cox, one daughter Lakava Cox , five grandchildren and one great grandchildren all of Ripley, MS. She also leaves one sister Marie Cox, three brothers: Charles (Wanda) Carter, Sammie Carter and John H. Carter. One sister-in-law, Patsy Brooks, one brother-in-law, Gus Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS from 5p-7p. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 noon at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
