Paddie J. Cox Prather, age 87, was born in Ripley, MS, to the late General "Dig" Cox and the late Lottie Adams Cox. She departed this life on May 6, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She attended Line Street Consolidated School in Ripley, MS. She retired from Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS after 54 years of service. She was a member of the Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS, where she was an active mother of the church, missionary and Sunday school attendant for 40 plus years. She was also the manager and founder of The Gospel Aires Singing Group for 50 years alongside her late husband Hugh Prather. She leaves to cherish her memories; three children, Frederick (Zelma) Spears of Ripley, MS. Taunisha Cox of Florissant, MO and Arlanza Cox of Ripley, MS. Two stepchildren, Wayne Perry of Racine, WI and Susan (Allan) Mitchell of Mantachie, MS. Two brothers; Billy (Joyce) Cox of Columbia, MO and Thomas (Julie) Cox of Lee's Summit, MO. Two sisters; Linda (William) Stewart, Sarah (Gary) Jackson, all of Columbia, MO and sister-in-law Nerene Cox Wray of Nashville, TN. Thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two Goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11am at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
