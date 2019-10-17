WEST POINT, MS -- Elizabeth Cox Randle, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at U.F.C.W. Local #1529 Union Hall. Visitation will be on Friday, October 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.