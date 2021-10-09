"Charles E. Cox was born February 15, 1957, to the late Henry A. and Edna E. Cox. He departed this life on October 6, 2021. Charles was an avid baseball fan and player. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin; he enjoyed all activities involving his family. A friend to many, he had a heart of compassion and love for his fellowman. Charles professed hope in Christ at an early age and united with the Pine Grove M.B. Church in Shannon, MS. He later united with Grace Temple Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was called into the Gospel Ministry in 1989 and began pastoring at Wilson Chapel M.B. Church in Pontotoc, MS. Later he was called to pastor Red Oak M.B. Church in Tupelo, where he remained until 2010. His son, Natravis R. Cox, his parents, Henry and Edna Cox, and four siblings, Evelyn Cox, Lela Washington, Henri Edna Goree, and Shirley Johnson preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Cox of Tupelo, MS, children - Elder Malcolm T. Cox of Tupelo, MS, Taurean B. Cox of New York, New York, Farrah C. Cox of Starkville, MS, Letesha W. McKinney (Armund), and grandchildren - Ayden, Asher, and Axton of Saltillo, MS, Stepdaughter - Krystal Smith(Reggie) of Fulton, MS, two brothers -John Cox (Gloria) of Shannon, MS, and Larry Cox of Okolona, MS, three sisters - Ida Seals, Lucille Goree (Roy), and Linda Ivy all of Shannon, MS, a special son in the Ministry - Rev. Chad Payton of Pontotoc, MS., adopted brother, Tony Goree, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends." A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shannon, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
