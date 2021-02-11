Shelly Merl Cox, 70, passed away Saturday, February 06, 2021, at North Mississppi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday February, 13, 2021 at 11am at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 4 pm - 5pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton Condolences may be left at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.

