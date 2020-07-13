UNION COUNTY -- Larry D. Cox, Sr., 62, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Hickory Flat. A Drive-By Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 15 from 5 PM to 6 PM at Family Life Center of Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle. Private family burial will be in Bethel Cemetery near Etta. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

