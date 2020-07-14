On July 12, 2020, Larry Cox Sr "Poppie", 62, of Myrtle, Ms, passed away after a long battle with cancer. A drive-by visitation with the family will be from 5 PM to 6 PM Wednesday, July 15 at the Family Life Center of Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle. A private family burial will be in Bethel Cemetery near Etta. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Larry was born June 17,1958 in New Albany, Ms. He is the son of Finley and Gara Cox. Larry was a devout Christian and proud member of Temple Baptist church. Larry also volunteered his time with the Union County Baptist Association. He retired from Memphis Light Gas and Water where he worked in the meter reading department for 25 years. He was the proud father of Tera and Larry Jr and was the best "Poppie" his 7 grandchildren could have ever asked for. He loved to take his grandchildren on different adventures, tell them fun stories, and he always had a joke for them. Larry always tried to make everyone smile. He loved to see joy in the faces of everyone he knew. He had a huge smile and a joyful laugh that touched so many hearts. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Finley Cox and one sister Kristy Cox. He is survived by his Mother, Gara Cox, Two brothers John (Cathy) Cox of Southaven,MS and Randal (Jan) Cox of Olive Branch, MS, his two children, Tera (Andy) Streich of Myrtle, MS , Larry (Samantha) Cox Jr of Hickory Flat, MS. He leaves behind seven grandchildren who thought the world of him, Caylie Streich, Brooklyn Streich, Drew Streich, Serenity Camp, MacKenzie Cox, Lillian Cox, and Finley Cox. He will be dearly missed by the ones who loved him. The family requests that memorials be directed to Temple Baptist Church, 1025 North St. Myrtle, MS 38650 or the Union County Baptist Assn. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cox family at nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)539-7000
