Mr. Terry Rhoads Cox, 66, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Tupelo. Born May 14, 1954, Terry lived most of his life in Booneville, MS, where he graduated high school in 1972, before attending Northeast Community College and The University of Mississippi, with a focus on criminal justice. During his career, Terry served as a law enforcement officer and an investigator for the MS Bureau of Narcotics and the District Attorney's Office of Alcorn County. In 2000, Terry launched the legal investigation firm, The Lone Wolf Group, where he was passionate about his role as a Board Certified Criminal Defense Investigator working closely with his dear friends at the Farese, Farese and Farese Law Firm. He was also former director of the National Association of Legal Investigators and an avid advocate for the Criminal Defense Investigation Training Council. Terry attended The Orchard and was a member of the Empty Nest Small Group. In addition to his love for his wife, Teresa, his children, grandchildren and music - Terry prided himself on always being first to wish his family a "Happy Birthday" on Facebook with a, "Let me be the first to say..." He is survived by his wife Teresa of Saltillo, his stepson Kevin Sheffield (Laura) of Tupelo, his stepdaughter Terry Leigh Clayton (Skip) of Guntown; his brother, Wayne Cox (Janet); and his grandchildren: Crosby Clayton, Cora Sheffield, Weston Clayton and Joseph Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Maurine Cox, and his sister, Deborah Ann Lauderdale. A small family service was held Saturday, February 6 at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville. His pallbearers were Ken Shackleford, Johnny Stricklen, Tony Farese, Steve Farese, Cory Cox and Zac Cox. Memorials may be made to The Orchard 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS, 38801. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.