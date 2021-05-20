Troy Douglas Cox (97) passed from this world to his Heavenly home, May 19, 2021. Born in Booneville, MS on July 3, 1923, Troy was the son of the late Hester and Era Cox. Troy was a blessed man with a loving family and many friends. He married the love of his life, Virginia "Gin" Michael on September 9, 1944, just before being shipped out to Europe to fight during World War II. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage. He enjoyed good health well into his 90's. He was a testimony to what a Christian should be. He was a member of Gaston Baptist Church nearly all his adult life. During his Christian life, he served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Church Training Director and served on various committees during his lifetime at Gaston. He was the oldest member of Gaston at the time of his death. One of his greatest blessings was his ability to communicate with people. He spoke to many schools on Veterans Day throughout his life about his service during World War II. At the age of 94, he was able to speak at Gaston Church on his life as a Christian, and how his faith had influenced him and helped him during his lifetime, especially during the war. He had the kind of voice and delivery that automatically got your attention, and held your attention as he spoke. Audiences were always quiet as he spoke, listening to his every word. Troy was blessed, but he also blessed others. He was a caring husband and father and helped family and friends throughout his life. He was active in his community, including being a charter member of Prentiss Co. Farm Bureau, and by serving his country by volunteering for the Army to serve during World War II. Though he would never tell anyone, he was a war hero. He fought with the Third Division through France, Germany and Austria. He earned two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, and many more medals. At the end of his service he had been promoted to Staff Sergeant. In later life, he was presented with the French Legion of Honor Medal, on May 20, 2012. This is the highest French order of merit awarded by the country of France. This was awarded to him for his efforts in liberating France. He wrote a book concerning his war experiences entitled, "An Infantryman's Memories of WWII." Troy chose farming as his profession after serving his country. He farmed until he was 77, driving large tractors and combines. As most people know, farming is not an easy profession. He did it because the Lord gave him a love for the land. He enjoyed and derived a lot of satisfaction by planting a crop, watching it grow to maturity, and finally harvesting a good crop. Troy is survived by his sons, Barry Cox (Jane) of Tupelo and Miles Cox of Booneville; his granddaughter, Andrea Harris (Tim) of Rienzi; his grandson, Dustin Cox (Claudia) of Nashville; his great-grandsons, Adam Harris, Ethan Cox, and Gavin Cox; his great-granddaughter, Haley Harris; his brother, Hayden Cox of Brandon, MS; his bonus granddaughter, Lori Cates (Zack) and their daughter, Claire of Huntsville and his special friends, Marie Rhodes, Ashley Murphy, Brenda Cox, Marsha Glidewell and Wanda Cadle Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia and his brothers, Doyle, Otis, Arvid, Travis and Hester Junior. Services with military honors will be 5 pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Gaston Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Parman and Dr. Matthew Brown officiating. Travis Childers will present the eulogy. Visitation will be 1-5 pm Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in the Gaston Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Pallbearers are; Greg Hardin, Paul McCutchen, Charles Ashmore, Kevin Eubank, Gifford Smart and Max Lauderdale. Honorary pallbearers are; Don Eubank's Sunday School Class, Dean English, Bruce McCutchen, Tony Lutes, Roy Holley, Cal Worley, Ronnie Rowland, Roy Ozbirn, Bob Grisham, Bobby Goddard, James Goddard, Cotton Weaterby and Doug White. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gaston Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
