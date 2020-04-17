Mrs. Winnie Jo Cox, wife of the late Judge Robert Cox, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Harbor Place in Orlando where she had briefly resided to be near her son. A service will be announced pending arrival of overseas family members. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

