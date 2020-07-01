Annie Oneda Crabb , 90, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Facility. She was born on October 07, 1943 in Kossuth, MS and she graduated from Marietta High School. Annie was a longtime resident of Baldwyn, MS. She had been a Godly woman all of her life and she loved reading her bible, listening to gospel music and knitting blankets and etc. Annie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend and she was always nice to everyone she met. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 03, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. She leaves behind her son Adren Ray Crabb Sr. (Cynthia) of New Albany; her daughter, Kathy Rinicker (Rick) of Booneville; (11) grandchildren; (11) great-grandchildren; host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Eric Caldwell, Chad Caldwell, Erik Wilson, son-in-law, Rick Rinicker; family friends, Tommy Kesler and Tommy Harp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teldon and Florie Lancaster and her husband, Adren Ray Crabb, Sr. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
