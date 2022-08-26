Daniel Prentiss Crabb (81) of New Site, MS, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, August 25, 2022 by Jesus, a host of family and friends and his beloved dogs, Dan's Dixieland Delight and Toby. Dan was born on June 30, 1941, at the Crabb Homeplace to the late Chester and Ida Mae Lewis Crabb, where he lived his entire life. Dan attended New Site High School, graduating in 1959. He cherished his classmates and remained close with them organizing yearly reunions. He met the love of his life, Brenda Lacy, in December 1965. They were married on Dan's 25th birthday June 30, 1966. The couple was inseparable. Working together at various Northeast Mississippi companies, they retired from HM Richards. He was happiest being outdoors; whether hunting, fishing, swinging on the porch, driving across Crabb bottom or cooking breakfast with Brenda over on the water. He had a talent for writing about people and things he loved. Dan was a member of New Burton Baptist Church. He asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior as a teen, by a stump, down Crabb bottom. He shared Jesus with every friend he had, which was many, because he never, ever met a stranger. Dan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Lacy Crabb; his daughters, Darlene Shook (Richard), Rai Ann Pruitt and Melissa Jackson (Johnny Scales); his grandchildren, Elijah Chet Shook (Katie Beth), Breanna Bain (Dustin), McKinsey Crabb (Austin Roberts), Stephanie McVey (Cory), Vince Jackson and Marcus Barefield; his great-grandchildren, Ava Crabb, James Prentiss Bain and Chrissy Evans; his sisters by heart, Betty Scott and Reeder Vuncannon and his son by heart, Jason Livingston. Services are 4 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Bowling and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-4 pm Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Clayton Wilemon, Bobby Pharr, Wayne McKinney, Sharon Barron, Randy Crabb, Harold Whitehead, Harold Lee Whitehead, Don Hayes, Benny Taylor, Doug Taylor and Ty Shook. Special thanks to Kindred Home Health; David, Ashley, Jordan, Joyce and Lori. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.