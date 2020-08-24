James Crabb

James Michael "Tex" Crabb, 59, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He loved football, collecting hot wheels cars and baseball cards. A Memorial Service will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Theresa Crabb; three daughters; Stephanie Thomas, Rebecca Crabb and Amanda Crabb Miller (Robert); one sister, Michelle Croft and 11 grandchildren, Alec and Ryan Hawley, Breanna Crabb, James and Keaira Nesby and Michael Barton, Brayden, Caydence, Graysen, Saylem and Hayven Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Humbert Crabb and Anita Sue Taylor Crabb. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

