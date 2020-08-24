James Michael "Tex" Crabb, 59, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He loved football, collecting hot wheels cars and baseball cards. A Memorial Service will be at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Theresa Crabb; three daughters; Stephanie Thomas, Rebecca Crabb and Amanda Crabb Miller (Robert); one sister, Michelle Croft and 11 grandchildren, Alec and Ryan Hawley, Breanna Crabb, James and Keaira Nesby and Michael Barton, Brayden, Caydence, Graysen, Saylem and Hayven Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Humbert Crabb and Anita Sue Taylor Crabb. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 24, 2020 @ 7:55 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.