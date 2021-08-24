Adren Ray Crabb, Jr., 56 passed away on Friday August 20, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was in the firewood business, enjoyed making wood furniture and working on lawn mowers. Survivors include his wife Cynthia Crabb of Baldwyn; children Zachary Hernandez of Baldwyn, Eric Caldwell & Jessica of Baldwyn, Chad Caldwell & Erika of Wheeler and James Wilson of Belden; a sister, Kathy Rinicker & Rick of Booneville; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Eric Caldwell, Chad Caldwell, William Lewis, Zach Hernandez, Rick Rinicker and Carl Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be Erik Wilson and Bailey Watkins. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Annie Lancaster Crabb and a grandchild Oakley Caldwell. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a. m. until noon. There will be no public service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
