Tommy Crabb passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a carpenter, heavy equipment operator for Hays Construction and Itawamba County road and bridge crew. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed following his children and grandchildren through years of sports activities. He was a member of Gilmore Chapel Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frankie Waddle Crabb of the Houston Community; daughters, Sharon Wigginton of Baldwyn, Karen Burns (Ken) of Kirkville and Becky Cleveland (Rickey) of the Houston Community; brother, Jimmy Crabb (Doris) of Kirkville; (8) grandchildren, Ryan Langley (Jennifer), Logan Langley (Harley), Russ Brasel (Lacey), Nick Burns (Chelsey), Carson Burns, Allison Braden (Rob), Tatum Spradling (Matt) and Edyn Baxter; (7) great-grandchildren; nephew, Jamie Crabb (Tina); host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, T. A. Crabb and Dorothy Ryan Crabb; grandchild, Cyndal Cleveland and nephews, James Thomas Haston Crabb. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Hood, Larry Bishop, Jim Guin, Eddie Johnson, Ike Johnson, Brian Johnson and Kenny Bennett. Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Cyndal Cleveland scholarship fund at Bancorp South in Mantachie.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.