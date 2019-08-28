John Crabtree, age 90, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. A funeral service is planned for Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 .m. at Cockrell Funeral Home Chapel, Macon, MS. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery in Macon, MS. Memorials may be made Salem Cemetery Fund, 23 Hunter St., Macon, MS 39341, the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801 or a charity of your choice. John was born on March 24, 1929, to C.T. and Vera Moore Crabtree in Macon, MS. He was the second of four brothers. He graduated from Macon High School, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1953. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He married Gloria Adams on October 24, 1956. Shortly after marriage they moved to Tupelo, and he commuted to New Albany, Mississippi, where he worked for the same company for thirty- seven years. John was a longtime member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman in his youth. He later took pleasure in gardening, gun collecting, and going to auctions and sales. For years, he lovingly took care of his wife while she battled cancer, and , after her passing, took care of his sister-in-law, Helen, in her last years of life. He was always available to help anyone who needed him. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty eight years, Gloria Crabtree; two brothers, Robert Crabtree and his wife Faith, and Frank Crabtree as well as, his sister-in-law, Helen Aycock and husband, Ellis. Survivors include his John Michael Crabtree and his wife Alicia of Tupelo, Mississippi; his brother, Theodore Crabtree of Macon; his sister-in-law Elsie Crabtree of Macon and his sister-in-law, Nancy James and her husband J.W. of Starkville, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.