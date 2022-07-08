Betty Jean Ruth Craddock, age 84, of Tupelo, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home in Fulton. She was born January 5, 1938 to Fred Ruth and Misha Stevens Ruth. She worked at Abbott Laboratories as a supervisor and retired for after 30 years of service. She loved traveling, laughing, and told the best stories. She traveled back and forth from America to Australia, where her husband lives. When she was in Australia she enjoyed spending time with her family, collected shells along the beaches, and loved the Australian people. When she was in America she loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, friends and other family and she looked forward to family gatherings. She was known for her Christmas open houses and Abbott Reunion's. She started collecting salt and pepper shakers in 1959 amassing over 5500 sets. She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Craddock of Australia; brother, Bob Ruth of Starkville; two step children, Francis Patrick Craddock and Kylie Evelyn Heapy both of Australia; three grandchildren, Sarah Craddock, Paige Craddock, and Zac Heapy of Australia. Betty had special people in her life the last few months that she shared great times with, Dan Ruth, Dennis Ruth, and Carrie Ruth. She is preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Ivan Ruth, Lewis Ruth, John Ruth, George Ruth, James Ruth, and D.H. "Red" Ruth; two sisters, Ruby Middleton and Luna Ruth Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 12:00 pm with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dan Ruth, Jason Ruth, Josh Ruth, Reese Ruth, and Scott Ruth.
