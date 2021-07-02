Pauline McNease Craft, a beautiful soul, wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother, realized the promises of her faith and went to be with her Savior and loved ones gone on from her home east of Plantersville on Friday morning, July 2, 2021. She celebrated her 90th birthday on January 15, 2021. She was born Jan. 15, 1931 in Raleigh, Smith County, Mississippi to the late Sollie McNease and Willie Thornton McNease. Pauline grew up there and attended the public schools of Smith Co. She married John Thomas Craft, Sr. on Oct. 18, 1952, a marriage of 55 years until his death on December 24, 2007. They moved to Verona in Feb., 1982 from Tyler, Texas and greatly enjoyed their years in Lee County. Pauline and John loved traveling together, enjoying the outdoors and fishing. They were active members of Verona United Methodist Church until his death and her failing health. An excellent master seamstress, she worked doing alterations for Reed's Department Store, the Fashion Corner and many private citizens in the North Miss. area. A gentle and kind woman, Pauline loved her large family dearly and left them a legacy of faith, purpose and optimism. Visitation will be from 11 AM-Noon on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Buddy Smith officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Pauline is survived by her children, Lynda Kerr and husband, Ken of Pontotoc, Ms, Sandra Hesse of Flint, Texas, Jan Loyd and husband, Tim of Saltillo and her "boy", Thomas Craft and his wife, Sissie Griffin Craft of Plantersville; her brother, Y.C. McNease (Kathy) of Tallahassee, Fla.; her grandchildren, Lonnie McMillan (Becky), Leslie Worthy, Lori McElhenny (Carl), Stephen Branch (Nikki), Jennifer Turner (Justin), Stephanie Troyer (Jeremy), Chris Whitehead (Leanna), Blake Whitehead (Chance Beck), and J.T. Craft. Grannie also leaves "A GANG" of Great grands and Great great grands!! She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Delton, Junior and Jimmy; sisters, Claudine and Madeline; and a son in law, Jay Hesse. Memorials may be made to Verona United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 370, Verona, MS 38879. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.