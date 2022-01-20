Van E. Craft, 69, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Hardy Street Baptist Church with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mr. Craft was a dedicated member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He served as a deacon for many years and also served on many committees for the church. After graduating from Hattiesburg High School in 1970, he earned his degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1974. He then began his career as an Investigator and Manager for the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, receiving numerous awards, including the Federal Distinguished Career Service Award and several Exceptional Achievement Awards. He retired in 2010, after 35 1/2 years of service. In 2012 he started his own business as an Independent Wage Hour Consultant through Wage Hour Expert. His passions in life were God, his family, and his work. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Verna Beach Craft; his brothers-in-law, William Gene Yeatman, Sr. and Dan Yeatman; and his nephew, William Gene Yeatman, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce Yeatman Craft of Hattiesburg; his son, Brad Craft of Hattiesburg; his sister, Kaye Craft Pfleger of Purvis; his nephews, Mike Pfleger (Rachelle) of Hattiesburg, Adam Pfleger of Purvis, Mark Yeatman of Bella Vista, AR, and Matt Yeatman of Birmingham, AL; his nieces, Melanie Yeatman Danner (Tom) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Dana McElveen of Brandon; his great nieces and nephews, Morgan Pfleger, Ethan Pfleger, Sela Pfleger, Emily Yeatman Fish, Graham Yeatman, Elizabeth Danner, and Tommy Danner; great-great nieces and nephews, Adaline "Addie" Fish, Charlotte "Charlie" Yeatman, and William "Will" Yeatman; and his beloved pets, "Sophie" the pug and "Ollie" the cat. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Hardy Street Baptist Church or any charity of your choice.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.