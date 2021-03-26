James Adrian "Jim" Craig, 48, resident of New Albany, died Thursday, February 25,2021 in Gainesville, Fl. A Private Service of Remembrance will be Monday, March 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A Private Family Burial will be in the New Albany Cemetery. Jim was born October 18, 1972 in Laurel, Ms, the son of the late Jack Stanley and Ruby Busby Craig. He received his education in the Water Valley Public School System. He had a variety of occupations over his live and was an avid adventurer. He worked for Dean Brown, building communication towers, earned his Journeyman license and was 1 of 4 connectors in Memphis, TN. He was a successful owner of a semi-truck and a company driver. Jim grew up in Jackson, MS then moved to Water Valley at 10 years old. When he was 17 he moved to New Albany with his Grandmother Anita Craig, that preceded him in death. A Christian, Jim loved to hear Bro. Marty Merritt, so Beulah Baptist church is where he currently attended. His personal relationship with Jesus had really grown in the past 5 years. He loved being a Dad and considered it a privilege to have and raise a son. Memories will be shared by his wife, Melissa Dian Tice Craig, New Albany, one son, Elijah James Craig, Myrtle, one sister, Melissa Craig Herring, Laurel, Ms, and one brother, Michael Craig (Babbs) of St. John's Island, SC. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
