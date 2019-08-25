Mr. William Robert Craig, 72, passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Craig was born October 16, 1946, in West Point, the son of John Clayton Craig Sr. and Eleanor Maude Love. He graduated from West Point High School in 1964 and attended David Lipscomb College where he met Claire Gill. They were married December 16, 1967, and after Robert graduated from college, the couple made West Point their permanent home. He was a member of the Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ in West Point where he served as deacon and later as elder. The Old Aberdeen Road church family surrounded Robert with their love and support throughout his illness and prayed fervently for him. Robert worked as a teacher and administrator before joining his father in the scrap metal business. After many years in the business, Robert joined Greg Rader in 2005 at Columbus Scrap Material and worked with renewed energy for the next 14 years helping Greg to grow the business that became known as Columbus Recycling. Robert enjoyed his work and throughout his years in the scrap metal business, he developed deep and lasting friendships. Robert was a devoted family man and cherished the times that the children and grandchildren gathered on special occasions and holidays. His Saturday morning tee time was something he always looked forward to and the camaraderie he enjoyed with his friends on the golf course. His regular habit was early morning walk around the golf course with his wife and their friends, Doug and Gail Thompson. As a member of the Class of '64, he enjoyed regular reunions with classmates and cherished the friendships that developed over the years. Survivors include his wife Claire of 52 years, three children, Robert Gill Craig (Jennifer) of Canton, GA, Caroline Craig Sawyer (Jay) of Bentonville, AR, and Nancy Craig McClain (Chris) of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren, Marlie, William, and Evan Craig, Emma Claire and Lily Sawyer, Avery and Audrey McClain; two brothers, John Clayton Craig, Jr. of Franklin, TN, and Terry Lane Craig of West Point; one niece, Lana Catherine Sawtelle, five nephews, John and Philip Craig, Riley, Allen, and Jim Gill. He was preceded in death by his parents John Clayton Sr. and Eleanor Love Craig. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ with Mr. John Bauer officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5 until 7 at Calvert Funeral Home and a brief visitation will also take place from 1 to 2 pm, prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Danny Bailey, Lynn Davis, Eddie Decker, Bobby Graham, Buddy Sanders, Kenny White and John Bauer. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ, 2456 North Eshman Avenue, West Point, MS 39773. The Craig family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all those who reached out to them and prayed for Robert and the family during his illness. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and especially to Dr. John Ward, Dr. Eima Zaidi, and Dr. Tom Watson, and Dr. James Sosnowchik for their compassionate and attentive care throughout his hospitalization. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
