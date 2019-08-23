WEST POINT -- Mr. William Robert Craig, 72, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home and Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

