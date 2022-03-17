Ronny Glenn Craig, 60, finished his earthly journey Sunday March 13th, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born August 28, 1961 in Memphis, TN to Alvin Gene Craig Sr. Sarah Elizabeth Byars Craig. He attended school in Houlka, Amory, & Hamilton, AL. He worked most of his life in the furniture industry prior to becoming disabled. Always up for a good time and known as "Wildman", life was never dull with Ronny around. He was a true friend and considered his close friends family. Never having children of his own, he adored his many nieces & nephews and was firm in his love support of his family. Survivors include three sisters Elizabeth "Betty"York (Perry) of Millington, TN, Susan Mask and Carolyn Mask both of Smithville One brother Johnny Craig (Peggy) of Red Bay, AL Two Brothers in law Tony Smith and Tim Myhand both of Smithville. A host of nieces nephews great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin Gene Craig Sr. & Sarah Elizabeth Byars Craig both his maternal and paternal grandparents his siblings Mickey Gann, Alvin "Gene" Craig Jr., Shirley Smith, and Darlene Myhand. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Smithville United Methodist Church with Rev. Wayne Bridges officiating. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
