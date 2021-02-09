Velma Craig, 69, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Feb 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb 12, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.